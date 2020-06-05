Public health officials to provide update about COVID-19 in Manitoba

Manitoba's top public health officials will give the latest information about the COVID-19 situation in the province and answer questions about the most recent cases at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The news conference starts at 1 p.m. CT.

Manitoba's state of emergency due to the pandemic will be extended another 30 days as of 4 p.m. Monday.

The province has been under a state of emergency for nearly three months because of COVID-19.

From Friday to Sunday, four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Manitoba, but the province provided no update to the number of active cases over the weekend.

On Friday, there were five active cases in Manitoba.

