1 new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday

One new case of COVID-19 was announced in Manitoba on Sunday.

The update means the total number of cases identified in the province is 304, the provincial government posted on social media.

Data on testing, active cases, hospitalizations and recoveries will be updated again on Monday.

As of Friday, there were five active cases in Manitoba, while 289 people had recovered.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remained at seven, and there was no one in hospital with the illness as of Friday.

The total number of tests for the coronavirus performed in Manitoba was 52,255.