1 new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday
Total known cases now 304; numbers on testing, recoveries, hospitalizations to be updated Monday
One new case of COVID-19 was announced in Manitoba on Sunday.
The update means the total number of cases identified in the province is 304, the provincial government posted on social media.
Data on testing, active cases, hospitalizations and recoveries will be updated again on Monday.
Public health officials advise 1 new case of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Covid19MB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Covid19MB</a> has been identified as of 9:30 a.m. today. The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba is 304. The online data will be updated on Monday, June 15, 2020. <a href="https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d">https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d</a> <a href="https://t.co/V47x2yjlHk">pic.twitter.com/V47x2yjlHk</a>—@MBGov
As of Friday, there were five active cases in Manitoba, while 289 people had recovered.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remained at seven, and there was no one in hospital with the illness as of Friday.
The total number of tests for the coronavirus performed in Manitoba was 52,255.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.