2 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba

Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Saturday.

The update means the total number of cases identified in the province is 303, the province posted on social media.

Data on testing, active cases, hospitalizations and recoveries will be updated again on Monday.

On Friday, one new case of the illness caused by the new coronavirus was announced in the province.

As of Friday, there were five active cases in Manitoba, while 289 people had recovered.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remained at seven, and there was no one in hospital with the illness.

The total number of tests for the coronavirus performed in Manitoba was 52,255.