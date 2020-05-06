Manitoba goes 3 days without reporting a new case of COVID-19

No new cases of COVID-19 were found in Manitoba as of 9 a.m. Monday, making three days in a row without a new case.

There are still nine active cases and no hospitalizations.

From June 5-7, there were 2,217 COVID-19 tests conducted, pushing the total number of tests performed in Manitoba since February to 49,591.

Manitoba's top public health officials will give the latest information about COVID-19 in the province at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The news conference starts at 1 p.m. CT and will be live streamed here, on CBC Manitoba's Facebook and Twitter feeds and on CBC Gem.

No new cases of COVID-19 were found in the province over the past two days.

As of Sunday, there were nine active cases in Manitoba. No patients are in hospital due to COVID-19.

There have been 300 total cases in the province; 284 people have recovered, but seven people have died from the illness.

As COVID-19 cases decline in Manitoba, the provincial government announced Monday that there will only be two COVID-19 live briefings per week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

