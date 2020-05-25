No new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day in Manitoba
Total caseload still at 300; numbers on testing, recoveries to be updated Monday
No new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Sunday.
The update means the province's tally of known cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus is still at 300.
The province tweeted the announcement and said Manitoba's numbers on hospitalizations, recoveries, tests and active cases will be updated again on Monday.
On Friday, there was no one in hospital with COVID-19. Nine cases were still active and 284 had recovered.
Manitoba had done 47,372 tests for the virus as of Friday.
Public health officials advise no new cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Covid19MB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Covid19MB</a> have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. today. The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in MB remains at 300. The online data will be updated on Monday, June 8, 2020. <a href="https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d">https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d</a> <a href="https://t.co/G1eAXDdnAw">pic.twitter.com/G1eAXDdnAw</a>—@MBGov
