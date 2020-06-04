No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday

Manitoba has no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Two more recoveries from the illness were announced on Thursday, increasing the total number of people who have recovered to 284 and dropping the province's number of active cases to seven, says a news release from the province.

There have been 298 cases in total in the province since the pandemic began. Seven people have died.

There are no patients in hospital or in intensive care as of Thursday, the release says.

On Wednesday, 899 tests were completed. A total of 46,701 tests have been done since early February.

Beach safety officers returned to patrolling beaches in Birds Hill, Winnipeg Beach and Grand Beach provincial parks on Thursday, the province said.

The province is asking beach-goers to stay two metres away from people outside their family groups, and to keep a distance of four metres between each group's towels or blankets on the beach, so people walking to and from the water can keep their distance, too.

People who need life-jackets or personal flotation devices should take their own, since the life-jacket loan program is suspended for the summer.