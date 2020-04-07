Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update

Public health officials will provide the latest information about COVID-19 in Manitoba at a news conference Monday.

The news conference starts at 1 p.m. CT, and will be live streamed here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

One new case of COVID-19 was identified in Manitoba on Sunday, pushing the active case count back up to the double digits.

A provincial spokesperson told CBC News that the latest case was a man in his 60s, but did not say which health region he was from.

No one was being treated in a Manitoba hospital for COVID-19.

Seven people in the province have died from the illness; 278 have recovered.

Monday is the first day of Phase 2 of the province's economic reopening.

More from CBC News: