Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update
Public health officials will provide the latest information about COVID-19 in Manitoba at a news conference Monday.
New COVID-19 patient announced Sunday is a man in his 60s, province says
The news conference starts at 1 p.m. CT, and will be live streamed here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.
One new case of COVID-19 was identified in Manitoba on Sunday, pushing the active case count back up to the double digits.
A provincial spokesperson told CBC News that the latest case was a man in his 60s, but did not say which health region he was from.
No one was being treated in a Manitoba hospital for COVID-19.
Seven people in the province have died from the illness; 278 have recovered.
Monday is the first day of Phase 2 of the province's economic reopening.
With files from Caitlyn Gowriluk