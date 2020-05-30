1 new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing active cases to 10
There are now 295 cases of COVID-19 that have been identified in Manitoba, including 10 which are still active.
No one in hospital with illness caused by coronavirus; total cases now 295
One new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba was announced on Sunday.
The update brings the total number of cases identified in the province to 295, 10 of which are active, the province said in a news release.
There is still no one in hospital in Manitoba with the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
Seven people with COVID-19 in the province have died, and 278 have recovered.
On Saturday, 874 lab tests for COVID-19 were done in Manitoba, bringing the total number of tests completed to 43,886.
Manitoba will begin the second phase of its reopening plan on Monday.