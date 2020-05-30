Skip to Main Content
1 new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing active cases to 10
There are now 295 cases of COVID-19 that have been identified in Manitoba, including 10 which are still active.

Caitlyn Gowriluk · CBC News ·
A laboratory technologist demonstrates one of the steps taken when a specimen is tested for COVID-19 at a lab in Surrey, B.C. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

One new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba was announced on Sunday.

The update brings the total number of cases identified in the province to 295, 10 of which are active, the province said in a news release.

There is still no one in hospital in Manitoba with the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Seven people with COVID-19 in the province have died, and 278 have recovered.

On Saturday, 874 lab tests for COVID-19 were done in Manitoba, bringing the total number of tests completed to 43,886. 

Manitoba will begin the second phase of its reopening plan on Monday.

