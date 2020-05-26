Active COVID-19 case count in Manitoba goes down as 1 person recovers
One more Manitoban has recovered from the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, public health officials say.
Manitoba goes 4 days in a row with no new cases found
One more Manitoban has recovered from the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, public health officials said Tuesday.
The number of active cases in the province is now down to 16, as no new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Manitoba for the fourth day in a row.
There remain no hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Seven COVID-19 patients have died in Manitoba; 269 have recovered.
Another 359 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, pushing the total performed in Manitoba since February to 39,321.
