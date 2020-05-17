Manitoba extends streak to 6 days with no new COVID-19 cases

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The update marks the province's sixth straight day without a new case since the illness caused by the new coronavirus was first detected here in March.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba is still 289.

Two people are still in hospital with the illness, one of whom remains in intensive care.

There are 25 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and 257 people have recovered. Seven people in the province who contracted the illness have died.

On Saturday, 762 laboratory tests for COVID-19 were done, bringing the total number of tests completed to 34,715.

Health officials are still recommending people maintain physical distancing.

On Victoria Day, the Sargent Tommy Prince Place testing site and assessment clinic and the Bison Drive drive-thru site in Winnipeg will be open. Testing locations in Winkler and Selkirk will also be open Monday.

All other locations throughout the province will be closed on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday.