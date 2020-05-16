Manitoba marks 5th straight day with no new COVID-19 cases

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, the province announced on Saturday.

The update marks the fifth day in a row the province has recorded no new cases, making it the longest period without cases since the coronavirus first appeared in the province two months ago.

Two people in the province are in hospital with the illness, one of whom is in intensive care, the province said in a news release on Saturday afternoon.

There have been 289 cases of COVID-19 identified in Manitoba, 25 of which are still active. Seven people have died and 257 have recovered, the release said.

(Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

On Friday, 908 laboratory tests for the illness were done, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests completed in Manitoba to 33,953.

The release said many community testing sites will keep their regular schedules during the long weekend. On Monday, the Sargent Tommy Prince Place testing site and assessment clinic in Winnipeg will be open, as will the Bison Drive drive-thru site.

(Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

Testing locations in Winkler and Selkirk will also be open.

All other locations throughout the province will be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday.