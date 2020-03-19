3 more cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, 1 person moved to ICU

There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, the province announced on Sunday.

The update brings the total number of cases identified in the province to 287 — 33 of which are considered active.

Four people are in hospital with the illness caused by the new coronavirus, including one person who has been moved to an intensive care unit since Saturday's update.

One Manitoba COVID-19 patient was moved to intensive care since Saturday's update on the illness. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC) The red dotted lined represents Manitoba's weekly average for COVID-19 tests completed. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

Seven people in Manitoba with COVID-19 have died, and 247 have recovered.

On Saturday, 641 laboratory tests were done in the province, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests completed in Manitoba to 30,647.