Manitoba reports 7th COVID-19 related death

Another Manitoban has died after battling the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, public health officials announced Tuesday.

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health Region died, said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer.

One new case of COVID-19 also was reported by health officials on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases seen in the province to 282.

The number of active cases remains at 37.

The total number of tests done in Manitoba since early February is 27,775, as an additional 339 lab tests were done Tuesday.

Public health officials are aware of a "small cluster" of five COVID-19 cases at a workplace in the Prairie Mountain Health region, Roussin said.

The affected staff and their close contacts are self-isolating and public health officials are working with those patients on contact tracing.

Officials also are working with the company to test other workers who may have been exposed to COVID-positive employees and to implement sanitization protocols at the worksite.

If public health officials believe there is an increased risk to the public, additional information will be provided, Roussin said.

Roussin reiterated that any Manitobans experiencing mild symptoms must stay home.

"Do not go to work, do not go shopping, do not meet friends if you are ill — even mildly ill," he said.

"Workplaces need to be aware of this and have policies in place to limit the ability of workers showing up while they're ill, ensure there are policies in place to allow for sick individuals to stay home."

