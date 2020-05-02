1 new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday

Manitoba announced one new case of COVID-19 in the province on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 281.

Five people are in hospital in Manitoba with the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

This marks the fifth consecutive day with no COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Manitoba.

There are 38 active cases in the province and 237 people who have recovered from the illness.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba is still six.

On Saturday, 643 laboratory tests were done, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba to 26,806.