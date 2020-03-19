1 new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday

One new case of COVID-19 was announced in Manitoba on Saturday: a woman in her 60s.

The province's daily briefing on COVID-19 was cancelled, so the update was sent in an emailed news release instead.

There is also one more person in hospital with the illness caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the total to six.

This marks the fourth consecutive day there have been no COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Manitoba.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are 280 cases of COVID-19 identified in Manitoba — 38 of which are considered active. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

The update brings the total number of cases identified in the province to 280 — 38 of which are considered active.

Six Manitobans have died from the illness, and 236 have recovered.

On Friday, 780 tests for COVID-19 were done in Manitoba, brining the province's total to 26,169.

There are six people with COVID-19 in hospital in Manitoba, none of whom are in intensive care. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

Anyone returning to work is now eligible to access Manitoba's temporary child-care system to find a spot for their kids. Families can use the province's online tool to find available spaces.

On Wednesday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced the province's plan to start reopening in phases. The first phase of that plan, which includes hair salons, dentists and restaurant patios, is set to begin on Monday.