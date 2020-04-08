Manitoba health officials to give update on COVID-19 at 1 p.m.

Health officials will give an update on COVID-19 in Manitoba at 1 p.m.

CBC News will live stream the news conference here.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Manitoba Shared Health chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa have been giving daily updates on COVID-19 in Manitoba since the province's first case was detected nearly a month ago.

As of Friday, there were 230 known cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus in Manitoba — 134 of which are considered active.

Ninety-two people in Manitoba have now recovered from the illness, and four COVID-19 patients have died.