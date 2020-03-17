Skip to Main Content
Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.
Manitoba chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Manitoba Shared Health chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa have been giving daily updates on COVID-19 in Manitoba since the province's first case was detected on March 12.

CBC News will live stream the news conference here at 1 p.m.

Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health, and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, at a COVID-19 news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building. (Radja Mahamba/CBC)

As of Thursday's news conference, there were 224 identified cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba — 145 of which are considered active cases.

