Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on COVID-19 at 1 p.m.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Manitoba Shared Health chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa have been giving daily updates on the disease caused by the new coronavirus in Manitoba since the province's first case was detected on March 12.

As of Thursday's news conference, there were 224 identified cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba — 145 of which are considered active cases.