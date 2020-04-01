Manitoba eases registration hurdles to bring former nurses back to work during COVID-19 pandemic

Former registered nurses will be able to return to the workforce with fewer registration hurdles so the province can hire them during the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced on Wednesday.

Friesen issued an order under the Regulated Health Professions Act to let the registrar of the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba waive or modify registration requirements for former registered nurses.

Friesen said the move will allow the province to better prepare for the spread of COVID-19.

"As we know, we are in unprecedented circumstances," Friesen said.

"We have seen what happens when preparation is insufficient."

The change will allow former nurses to apply for an expedited temporary registration during the pandemic, he said. The order will stay in place until there is no longer a serious, immediate threat to public health.

Returning nurses must be members who have been in good standing with the college during the last five years, and must be able to safely provide care, Friesen said.

Application and registration fees will be waived for former registrants applying through this process.

This waiver applies to former nurses within the province and nurses returning to Manitoba, Friesen said.

Premier Brian Pallister said he expects many former nurses will be interested in doing what they can to help.

"I have no doubt that many retired nurses are going to want to go forward and support their colleagues," Pallister said.

"I know that nursing is a caring profession and that nurses are caring people."