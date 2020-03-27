Manitoba shuts down non-critical services to slow spread of COVID-19

All non-critical services must close April 1-14 in Manitoba to limit the spread of COVID-19, chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced Monday.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and public health officials are providing a COVID-19 update for the province at a 1 p.m. news conference.

There were 72 confirmed and probable cases of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in Manitoba reported at a Sunday morning news conference.

Among the patients, two people are in hospital — one in intensive care — and two people who had the illness have recovered, chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Sunday.

Last week, Manitoba suffered its first death related to COVID-19.

Monday's news conference will be live streamed here.

People also can view it on the CBC Manitoba website, Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

