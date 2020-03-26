Manitoba health officials to provide COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.

Another update on COVID-19 in Manitoba is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday.

CBC News will live stream the province's daily news conference here.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa have addressed the province every day since the new coronavirus was first detected in Manitoba on March 12.

On Saturday, Manitoba saw its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since then as health officials announced 25 new patients had been identified.

That update brought the province's total to 64 known cases of the virus.

Roussin also announced that another COVID-19 patient has landed in the intensive care unit.

The case marks the province's second hospitalization for the virus. The first was a Winnipeg woman in her 60s, who died Friday after she was admitted to an intensive care unit in critical condition the previous week. The woman's death was the province's first fatality related to COVID-19.

On Friday, a record 919 tests were completed in Manitoba, bringing the provincial total to 7,147.

Roussin reiterated that the measures the province has taken under the Public Health Act will come into effect on Monday, including limiting public gatherings to 10 people and requiring retail businesses like grocery stores to make sure people are one to two metres apart.

This new measure bolsters what was previously only a recommendation.