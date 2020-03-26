Manitoba announces 25 new cases of COVID-19

Manitoba has 25 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 64.

One patient is in the intensive care unit, chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building Saturday morning.

The case marks the province's second hospitalization for COVID-19. The first was a Winnipeg woman in her 60s, who died Friday after she was admitted to an intensive care unit in critical condition the previous week.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of deaths in the province related to the coronavirus remains at one.

The province is still looking into how the new patients got the virus, and whether they could have spread it to anyone else.

Roussin said some of the COVID-19 patients in Manitoba have already recovered, though he did not have specific numbers on Saturday. He said the province is going to be able to start publicly reporting on recovered cases soon.

No community spread yet

Roussin said there is still no evidence of sustained, community-based spread of the virus in Manitoba — but the more cases the province gets, the more likely it is this will happen.

He said all cases the province has investigated are directly connected to travel or contact with known cases of COVID-19, though officials are still investigating many of the most recent cases.

Roussin said Manitobans shouldn't panic about the sudden surge in cases.

"These are numbers that we expected to see. These are numbers that we've been planning all along to see," he said.

Roussin said part of the reason for the significant jump in cases is that the province made the switch to only announce new cases once a day, when it previously made one announcement in the morning and another later in the day — so some of the cases announced Saturday morning had already been identified Friday night.

New measures introduced Friday

Roussin reiterated that the measures the province has taken under the Public Health Act will come into effect on Monday, including limiting public gatherings to 10 people and requiring retail businesses like grocery stores to make sure people are one to two metres apart.

This new measure bolsters what was previously only a recommendation.

A community testing site will open Monday in Pine Falls on Monday at École Powerview School. It will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The province has been giving daily updates on the virus since the first case was detected in Manitoba on March 12.

Three additional probable cases of the coronavirus had been identified as of 9:30 a.m. Friday, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases in Manitoba to 39.

Hours after announcing the new measures on Friday, the province said it has also introduced five provincial border checkpoints, where travellers will be informed about the risk of COVID-19 and the need for self-isolation. The campaign will also include signs at the Winnipeg and Brandon airports.

Earlier Friday, the province announced it is launching an online counselling program for people dealing with anxiety related to the pandemic. The resource, which is expected to be available in two weeks, will pair people with a therapist for a 12-week cognitive behavioural therapy curriculum to help ease their symptoms.