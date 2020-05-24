No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday
There is still no one in hospital with the illness caused by the new coronavirus in Manitoba, the province said on Sunday.
Total cases still 292, with 17 active
No new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Sunday.
The number of cases identified in the province is still 292, including 17 which are active.
The province made the announcement in a news release on Sunday afternoon.
No one is in hospital with the illness caused by the new coronavirus in Manitoba.
Seven people with COVID-19 have died in the province and 268 have recovered.
On Saturday, 729 laboratory tests were done, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests completed in Manitoba to 38,599.
