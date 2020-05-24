Skip to Main Content
No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday
There is still no one in hospital with the illness caused by the new coronavirus in Manitoba, the province said on Sunday.

Total cases still 292, with 17 active

Caitlyn Gowriluk · CBC News ·
Pedestrians and a cyclist get active outdoors while practising physical distancing in Winnipeg on May 20. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

No new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Sunday.

The number of cases identified in the province is still 292, including 17 which are active.

The province made the announcement in a news release on Sunday afternoon.

No one is in hospital with the illness caused by the new coronavirus in Manitoba.

Seven people with COVID-19 have died in the province and 268 have recovered.

On Saturday, 729 laboratory tests were done, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests completed in Manitoba to 38,599.

This chart shows COVID-19 infection trends across Canada using daily cases reported in each province. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC)
The blue bars represent male COVID-19 patients in Manitoba, while the red bars represent female ones. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC)
