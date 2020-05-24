No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday

No new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Sunday.

The number of cases identified in the province is still 292, including 17 which are active.

The province made the announcement in a news release on Sunday afternoon.

No one is in hospital with the illness caused by the new coronavirus in Manitoba.

Seven people with COVID-19 have died in the province and 268 have recovered.

On Saturday, 729 laboratory tests were done, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests completed in Manitoba to 38,599.