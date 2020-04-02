3rd death and 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, chief public health officer says

A third person has died and there are 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says.

There are now 217 confirmed and probable cases of the disease in the province.

There are 12 people currently in hospital, including six people in intensive care, Roussin said at the Tuesday public briefing.

A Winnipeg man in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions died, Roussin said. He was in intensive care before his death.

"We are all collectively taking actions right now to flatten the curve, to interrupt the transmission of this virus, and again to minimize the sad days like we have today," Roussin said.

"We're likely going to be dealing with this virus for some time, until there's a vaccine.… That could be much time in the future."

The province also is investigating a respiratory illness outbreak in a unit at Health Sciences Centre, Shared Health chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa said. All people who were exposed were tested for COVID-19 and are self-isolating for 14 days, she said.

Tests are being done on eight staff members and three patients to determine the cause of the illness. Another staff member and another patient who have no symptoms also are being tested.

The Cadham Provincial Lab performed 781 tests on Monday. In total, 14,280 tests have been done in the province.

The first patients have been admitted to isolation units in the St. Boniface and Grace hospitals in addition to Health Sciences Centre, Siragusa said.

These units are for people who are in need of hospitalization but intensive care, she said.

Roussin announced Tuesday that a clinical trial is underway in Manitoba to test a treatment for COVID-19, but reminded people there are no proven treatments at this point.

