COVID-19 testing expanded to include Manitoba first responders; 3 new cases

Manitoba is expanding COVID-19 testing to include symptomatic first responders, such as firefighters, police and paramedics, the province's top doctor announced Thursday.

Three new cases of the virus were also announced, bringing the total number of presumed and confirmed positive cases of the disease in the province to 224.

"These last few days have seen relatively low new cases being reported. I do not want Manitobans to interpret this [as meaning] that our risk is now lower. This is too early to make these determinations, and we need to keep our guards up," said Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, in a press conference Thursday.

"Our efforts are likely showing some benefits here. But now is not the time to lift them."

There are currently 145 active cases of COVID-19 — those where people are still experiencing symptoms of the illness — in Manitoba, said Roussin.

Seventy-six people have recovered from the illness and three people have died.

On Wednesday, 551 tests were done at the Cadham Provincial Lab, bringing the total completed tests to 15,259.

