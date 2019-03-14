Substitute hiring spree could plug staffing holes in Winnipeg schools due to COVID-19, divisions say

Some schools are scrambling to plug holes as staffing shortages rise amid Manitoba's third wave, but two divisions may be buoyed by an influx of recent education grads who will chip in as new substitute teachers.

Sevens Oaks School Division had 114 staff vacancies as of Friday due to COVID-19 cases and isolation requirements associated with possible exposures, and Supt. Brian O'Leary said the division was only able to fill 71 of those positions.

The division had to cancel some high school classes and pull in teachers from other areas to ensure younger students were supervised.

"We had to scramble," said O'Leary on Monday. "We're doing everything we can just to see the classes are supervised."

School staffing shortages have been a recurring issue through the pandemic, and O'Leary and others are hopeful a new hiring spree will help divisions as COVID-19 actively chips away at the pools of available substitutes.

As of Monday, the Winnipeg School Division has hired 95 new education graduates and 85 pending new grads as substitute teachers, said WSD spokesperson Radean Carter in an email.

That's on top of 37 new subs hired since February, she said, bringing the division-wide substitute contingent to 1,335 teachers the division is "fully utilizing" right now.

"We've seen an increase in the number of unfilled positions over the past two weeks and these additional substitutes will help to alleviate that," Carter said. "However, staff who are deemed a close contact are no longer exempt from self-isolation (since April 13) and that increases the need for either substitutes or flipping to remote learning."

Meanwhile, Seven Oaks just hired 150 new education graduates on a full-time, term basis as substitutes, and about 40 of them will work daily right off the hop, said O'Leary. He's also optimistic that should alleviate some of the pressure.

"They're eager to work and we're hoping that the shortages, which did start to get pronounced at the end of last week, aren't going to be affecting us in that same way for the rest of this year," he said. "I think everybody in the system is tired and running out of steam."

Schools go remote

As of Wednesday, there were over 400 COVID-19 cases in students and school staff, according to the provincial dashboard, and about a fifth of those cases are staff. Over a third all active cases in Manitoba right now are school-age people.

Manitoba's chief public health officer has repeatedly said schools are safe and contact tracing suggests transmission within them is low.

"Certainly transmission occurs in school … by far the cases that are associated with schools are acquired outside of school," Dr. Brent Roussin said during a Monday news conference. "Education has being doing a tremendous job of reducing transmission."

Roussin also said there are no current plans to implement provincewide school closures.

The union that represents teachers last week called for all Winnipeg schools to be moved to code red, or critical, under the province's pandemic response system. That would usher in citywide remote learning.

Several schools made that virtual shift on their own in recent weeks.

Three schools in the Louis Riel School Division are now currently doing remote learning due to COVID-19 cases and "the growing inability to fill the increasing number of staff absences due to self-isolation requirements," according to a letter sent to parents in the division.

O'Leary isn't a proponent of shifting back to remote learning.

"It's not a solution, it's not a high quality education and we're just displacing the burden," he said. "The best thing honestly to improve teacher morale would be to open up vaccination to all teachers and back off some of the education reform notions that the government is pushing."

Prioritizing teachers for vaccines

Educators and unions that represent them have for weeks called on the province to prioritize school workers for vaccination.

Manitoba has instead opted for a geographical model that extends eligibility to all adults in select high-risk areas. Eligibility in those areas also extends to people in public-facing jobs — including school workers — who work but don't necessarily live in those areas.

Premier Brian Pallister announced last week Manitoba is also working on a deal that could see school workers get vaccinated in North Dakota. That plan has been panned by teachers and the unions.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the provincial vaccine roll out, was asked on Monday whether she had been consulted about the N.D. plan.

She said her role doesn't extend to "international agreements" and she hasn't been involved.

"At the task force level, we would be eager and happy to have access to as much vaccine as possible," she said during a Monday news conference. "Those conversations are still happening at those higher levels."

More details are expected this week.