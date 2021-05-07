Non-urgent, elective surgeries to be postponed in Manitoba due to COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients
185 people are in hospital, including 52 in ICU, due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, provincial data shows
Some elective surgeries will be temporarily postponed due to increasing numbers of Manitobans being admitted to hospital and intensive care for COVID-19, says Shared Health.
Manitoba public health officials reported 185 hospitalizations, including 52 ICU patients, due to COVID-19 on Thursday.
To increase capacity across acute care sites in Manitoba, "non-urgent, elective surgeries" are being postponed temporarily, a Shared Health spokesperson told CBC News.
Urgent and life-threatening surgeries will still be prioritized, the spokesperson added.
Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health, will speak publicly Friday about how hospitals will be addressing the rise in COVID-19 cases, a spokesperson for the Manitoba government told CBC News.
