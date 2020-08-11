Masks 'strongly recommended' for grades 5-12 in Manitoba schools, but required on buses

Manitoba students in Grade 5 and up will be required to wear non-medical masks on school buses when classes resume in fall, provincial officials say.

The province is also strongly recommending — but not mandating — the use of masks for students from grades 5 to 12 in common areas and spaces in schools where physical distancing isn't possible.

The government will provide masks and other protective gear to school divisions to give to students and staff, officials said at a news conference Thursday about back-to-school plans in Manitoba.

If a COVID-19 case is detected at a school, closures will be considered as a last resort, and only if there is evidence of transmission among multiple groups of students or staff, provincial officials said.

Public health officials will first do contact tracing, schools will disinfect affected areas and not use them again until it's deemed safe, and school communities will be notified about the case.

Drivers on buses will also be required to wear masks. It is recommended that teachers and other school staff wear masks in common and crowded areas.

Younger students aren't being told to wear masks, but they can if their parents or caregivers want them to, provincial officials said.

People who have breathing problems or can't take a mask off by themselves shouldn't wear one. Children under age two also shouldn't wear face masks, officials said.

Extra masks will be available throughout the year for kids who don't have them. No extra money from the province was announced on Thursday, though that could be reassessed later.

Schools will mark entrances, exits and hallways to ensure physical distancing inside the building, officials said. Recesses and lunch breaks will also have staggered start and end times.

Physical barriers, such as plexiglass, may be used where distancing in schools is impossible, such as in reception areas. Schools will also have to make sure there's enough space between desks and tables.

Parents are reminded to screen their kids for symptoms of COVID-19 every morning and keep them home if they're sick. This doesn't apply to students who have asthma or other chronic conditions — they'll still be allowed to go to class.

Families of kids with compromised immune systems should consult with their doctor to assess whether their kids can go to school.