Officials to announce info about Manitoba's next reopening phase Wednesday afternoon

Officials in Manitoba will give an update Wednesday afternoon on what changes to public health rules are on the horizon as the province prepares to move into the second phase of its three-part pandemic reopening plan.

CBC News will live stream the news conference with Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem at 2 p.m. CT.

Pallister said last Wednesday that Manitobans can expect new public health orders sometime this week.

He said a preview of those new rules would be announced before any changes actually happen so people have time to weigh in.

That announcement came one day after the province reached the second goal of its reopening plan, which ties loosening restrictions to reaching vaccine milestones by three holidays: Canada Day in July, Terry Fox Day in August and Labour Day in September.

Manitoba's second target — to reach at least 75 per cent of Manitobans age 12 and up with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and at least 50 per cent with both shots — was met nearly a month ahead of its Aug. 2 deadline.

Pallister has previously said that if immunization goals are met early, changes to health orders could come ahead of schedule, too.

Manitoba also met its first vaccination goal early, when it hit 25 per cent fully vaccinated and 70 per cent with first doses on June 21 — over a week ahead of the July 1 target.

The province announced loosened restrictions, which included some extra privileges for fully vaccinated Manitobans, two days later.

The province's third and final goal in the reopening plan is to have 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans with at least one vaccine dose and 75 per cent with two doses by Sept. 6.

As of Wednesday morning, Manitoba has fully vaccinated 57.8 per cent of its eligible population against COVID-19, while 76.5 per cent of those eligible have gotten at least one dose, the province's online vaccine dashboard says.

While demand has begun to slow down for first doses, officials still expect the targets will be met before the end of August, according to the province's latest vaccine technical briefing document.