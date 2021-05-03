Manitoba's top doctor to give COVID-19 update Monday

Manitoba's top doctor will give an update on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, as the province continues to see the highest daily case counts since the end of last year.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT. CBC will stream the news conference on our website, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Gem.

The province announced 554 new cases over the weekend.

Public health orders that came into effect Wednesday include a ban on private gatherings and reduced capacity for outdoor gatherings on public property to 10.

The variant-driven third wave of the pandemic has pushed Manitoba's test-positivity rate over seven per cent for more than a week, and hospitalizations have begun to rise.

The number of more contagious coronavirus variant cases identified in Manitoba shot up by 249 Saturday, bringing the total number to 2,344, according to the province's online dashboard. Of those, 978 were considered active.

While the province tries to use public health measures to tamp down rising case numbers, it is also expanding eligibility for vaccines.

On Friday, pregnant adults became eligible to get a vaccine at a supersite or popup clinic, while the province opened up the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to people in their 30s with certain health conditions.

A second supersite is set to open in Winnipeg on Friday, at the Winnipeg Soccer Federation North facility, 770 Leila Ave.