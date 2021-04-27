Some Manitobans confused over new COVID-19 restrictions coming into effect Wednesday

Some Manitobans are scratching their heads over new public health restrictions, while a doctor believes it took the province too long to implement such rules.

On Monday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced stricter public health restrictions aimed to curb the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and novel coronavirus variants of concern.

"It was too long," said Lisa Bryski, retired physician who has worked in emergency medicine during the pandemic.

Manitoba has reported over 200 new COVID-19 cases five of the past seven days. But Bryski notes those numbers are being reported after an incubation period.

"[The delay in tighter restrictions] puts a lot more people at risk, because those numbers represent what we've been seeing in the community from five to 10 days ago," she said.

Nearly a dozen new public health rules come into effect Wednesday, most of which hamper capacity and gathering limits. There will also be enhanced enforcement, especially when it comes to people adhering to self-isolation.

The latest restrictions, which will be in effect for four weeks, are a sign that Manitoba is in the same situation it was in back in October and November, Dr. Roussin said Monday.

But Bryski still sees some weak spots.

She would have liked to see non-essential businesses closed — or, if not that, paid sick leave to the people working at those businesses to incentivize workers to stay home when ill.

There are also no new restrictions for schools, despite several resorting to remote learning due to recent COVID-19 cases.

Bryski would like to see schools closed because teachers, unless they serve a specified COVID-19 hot spot, are not vaccinated yet, she said.

Province contradicts itself

The restrictions, among other things, prohibit household visitors of any kind — unless someone lives alone — as well as indoor public gatherings. Outdoor public gatherings can have up to 10 people.

Yet, four people from different households will be allowed to eat on a patio.

"I find that very contradictory," said Jillian Ainge, who lives by herself in Winnipeg's East Kildonan neighbourhood.

"I can go for lunch with four people — three people from different households than my own — but I can't have those people over at my house."

This perceived contradiction bothers Ainge because she has more control over what rules people are following in her backyard, compared to whatever space is available on a restaurant patio where people won't be wearing masks for at least part of the time, she said.

Winnipegger Aveleigh Ladd finds the patio rule "silly," because it gives people a reason to get together when other rules aim to keep them apart.

Ainge wouldn't want indoor gatherings in households, but she is questioning why there are no household restrictions at restaurant patios. (Rosanna Hempel/CBC)

"If we can't get together inside, then I don't think we should get together outside," she said.

Barbara Dixon, meanwhile, is worried about what the isolation will do to her mind.

Under the current public health order, two people who "regularly interact" with one or more people living in the same household could be designated visitors for that home. Dixon, a 64-year-old widow who lives by herself, had designated two of her teenaged grandsons as visitors.

But as of Wednesday, Dixon and others who live by themselves are allowed only one visitor.

"It will impact keeping my brain alive and maintained," she said.

"It was good to have some people around. I haven't seen my children or my [third] grandson for quite a while. Going to one [visitor] becomes challenging because one person is not always available to come daily or every couple of days."

She realizes she could treat her grandsons to a meal on a restaurant patio, but she can only afford to do that so often on her income. So there will be a serious debate over which grandson will be Dixon's designated visitor, she said.

To keep her brain stimulated, Dixon has made a rule not to watch television until after dinner, and plans to continue her hobby of acrylic painting during the daytime. (Rosanna Hempel/CBC)

Dixon feeds off other people's energy and is the type of person to chat with others at the grocery story. So in order to keep herself mentally stimulated, she has made a rule not to watch television until after dinner, and plans to continue her hobby of acrylic painting during the daytime.

Given the sacrifices some Manitobans are making, Bryski would like provincial officials to release their epidemiological projections, as well as the percentage of COVID-19 cases linked to indoor gatherings.

"Manitobans have been having a year of this. Every decision everybody makes has been a hard decision to see what they can do to help around their neighbourhood, around their country," she said.

"People need information to help firm that up so they know why they're [making] decisions, and so we know why decisions are being made."