BIPOC Manitobans face disproportionate rates of COVID-19 infection, report finds

People of colour in Manitoba have seen disproportionate rates of COVID-19 infections, a new report released by the provincial government found.

Slightly more than half of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 who reported their racial or ethnic identity to case investigators identified as Black, Indigenous, or a person of colour (BIPOC).

People identified in the report as "North American Indigenous" made up 17 per cent of the cases, despite making up 13 per cent of the population of the province. Filipino people make up seven per cent of the population, but 12 per cent of cases.

White people, by comparison, make up 48 per cent of cases, but 64 per cent of the population. Population estimates are based on 2016 census data.

The province says race is not the determining factor for increased risk of COVID-19 infection, but rather the existing inequities of income, housing, education and employment faced by members of racialized communities.

More to come.