Restaurants can fully reopen in Manitoba, with some changes, starting Sunday

Restaurants in Manitoba will be allowed to run at full capacity starting Sunday, as long as tables are separated by two metres or a physical barrier.

The eased restrictions will apply to patios and indoor spaces, as well as bars, beverage rooms, brew pubs, microbreweries and distilleries, Premier Brian Pallister said at a news conference announcing Phase 3 of the province's reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People in the restaurant industry told government the 75 per cent capacity limit proposed in Manitoba's draft plan last week wouldn't be enough, and there were other ways to maintain physical distancing, Pallister said.

"The consensus, certainly, from people in the industry was that they could continue to keep their customers safe," he said.

"Now they'll be able to accommodate a few more customers, and that's good for their business, and that's good for Manitobans who want to support them."

Standing service still won't be allowed, and dance floors will also have to stay closed for now.

Manitoba will also double its maximum gathering sizes starting Sunday, to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors.

The province will also drop its mandatory two-week self-isolation period for travellers coming into Manitoba from Western Canada, the territories, and Ontario west of Terrace Bay, as long as they don't have symptoms or known exposure to COVID-19.

Manitoba reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, putting the province's total since the start of the pandemic three months ago at 306.