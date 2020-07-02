Province seeks private health-care providers' help to address backlog of surgeries due to COVID-19

Manitoba is asking for help from health-care providers, including in the private sector, to deal with a backlog of elective surgeries postponed due to COVID-19.

The province issued a request for proposals Thursday asking for "innovative solutions" from public or private health-care providers to complete thousands of surgeries that were delayed or cancelled due to the pandemic.

As of June 10, roughly 5,500 Manitoba patients are still waiting for procedures that were put off after the province suspended elective surgeries on March 16, Health Minister Cameron Friesen said Thursday.

The province is now looking for extra capacity from public or private facilities to catch up on that backlog, which includes outpatient spine procedures, pediatric ear, nose and throat surgeries and ophthalmology surgeries.

The services have to be available starting Aug. 1 and continue until March 31, 2021, Friesen said.

The request is posted on the government tendering site MERX and closes in a week and a half, he said.

Elective surgeries resumed in Manitoba on April 24.