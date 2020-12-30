Manitoba public health officers fine 44 people for private gatherings last week

Manitoba public health enforcement officers handed out 51 tickets to individuals during the week of Christmas, including 44 tickets related to gatherings in private residences.

The fines individually worth $1,296 each add up to $66,096.

Enforcement officers also handed out three $5,000 tickets to businesses for various offences, and four $298 tickets for not wearing a mask in an indoor place, during the week of Dec. 21 to 27.

All fines issued during that week added together equal $82,288.

The week before, 60 tickets were handed out from Dec. 14 to 20, amounting to $75,784 in fines — the lowest total in four weeks.

Since April, a total of 1,683 warnings and 617 tickets were issued, the provincial government said in a news release. The total fines add up to more than $919,000.