Outdoor capacity restrictions, vaccination requirements for weddings taking effect next Tuesday

New restrictions on outdoor gatherings sizes will come into effect early next week and vaccine requirements are being put in place for more venues, Manitoba's public health chief announced Thursday.

Capacity restrictions on outdoor gathering sizes will be lowered to 500, from the current 1,500 maximum, starting Tuesday, Sept. 7.

On that day, food courts, museums and galleries will also need to start checking visitors for proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Wedding receptions on licensed premises will be subject to the same requirements as restaurants but will only be required to start checking for vaccine proof on Sept. 7.

Manitoba's chief public health officer and the chambers of commerce CEO will speak at a joint news conference Thursday, one day before the province imposes new vaccine requirements to access many businesses and services.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, will give an update to media in an online call at 12:30 p.m. CT.

As of Sept. 3, Manitobans will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated — meaning they received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days ago — to access a variety of services.

Activities limited to the fully vaccinated include indoor dining in restaurants, going to the gym, attending indoor theatre, dance and symphony events, going to the movies, casinos, bingo halls, VLT lounges, nightclubs and all other licensed premises.

Indoor and outdoor ticketed sporting events and concerts will remain exclusive to people who are fully vaccinated.

Children who are too young to be vaccinated are allowed to go to restaurants, theatres and other events with a vaccinated adult, provincial officials said last week.

Youth recreational sports are excluded, but parents, coaches and staff will have to be vaccinated.