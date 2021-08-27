Dr. Brent Roussin, health minister to give update on public health orders Friday

Manitoba's chief public health officer and health minister will deliver an update to the province's public health orders Friday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin and Audrey Gordon will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. CT, a provincial media notice says.

Earlier this week, Roussin and Premier Brian Pallister announced the province will reinstate mask mandates in indoor spaces, including schools, and expand the list of activities accessible only to those who are fully vaccinated.

The province will also require most provincial health-care employees, teachers and child-care workers to be fully vaccinated, or undergo testing up to three times a week.

Details about those new rules, including when they will come into effect, were expected to be released later this week, Roussin said on Tuesday.

Manitoba health leaders hope that strengthened public health measures will reduce the impact of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has already hit other provinces, driven largely by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the province reported more than 100 cases in a single day for the first time since June.

Pandemic modelling released this week suggests Manitoba's intensive care units could be overwhelmed within weeks if no health measures are put in place to control the spread.