Businesses prepare for new COVID-19 vaccine requirements as Manitoba tries to blunt 4th wave

Want to dine at a restaurant, grab a pint on a patio, pump iron at a gym or play the slots at a casino? Those and other activities deemed non-essential in Manitoba are now only accessible to those who can prove they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That may come as a relief to many immunized Manitobans, but the new rules also pose logistical challenges for some businesses.

"It's up to you to enforce this, to make a decision, in terms of how you want to conduct your business, and I don't think that's fair to put that on the business owners," said Rich Thomas, owner of Shinobi Fitness.

"The biggest part that I don't like, and I think that hurts the most, is the divide I see in society."

Thomas is vaccinated, but he thinks the changing of rules has had a yo-yo effect in recent months that may undermine trust in government.

"Recently, masks off, a lot of things open, right? And then instantly, 'Hey, this is going to change,' " he said.

Thomas was referring to how the province decided to lift its mask mandate in most places in early August and increase the number of businesses people could go to without being vaccinated, only to re-introduce and broaden mandates further this month.

Starting today, masks will be mandatory indoors in most public places.

A variety of sectors and services will also need to ensure patrons are fully vaccinated. Some vaccination requirements don't go into effect until Tuesday, to give museums, galleries and food courts, large event and wedding planners a little extra time to comply.

Anyone wanting to get in to a place requiring immunization is recommended to have their provincial vaccine card on them, or digital QR code on their phone.

One of the main reasons for the return to mandates is the threat posed by the delta variant, considered 50 per cent more infectious than the alpha variant, which was 50 per cent more infectious than the original coronavirus strain. Manitoba remains in relatively good shape, but delta has already led to surges in hospitalizations in parts of the U.S., Canada and elsewhere.

Due to how highly infectious it is, experts now believe a higher proportion of people than previously thought need to get the jab — upwards of 85 to 90 per cent of a population. Just shy of 67 per cent of Manitobans, eligible and ineligible, had received both doses as of Thursday.

'A lot of questions'

Sachit Mehra, owner of East India Company restaurants in Winnipeg, supports the move to mandates and thinks most do. He has questions about the new requirement for dine-in patrons to be fully vaccinated, including what to do if a customer shows proof of vaccination from out of the country. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Some businesses have reservations over the mandatory immunization rules. Many others welcome them.

"We think it's a good thing," said Sachit Mehra, whos family owns three East India Company restaurants. "Of course having said that, there's a lot of questions."

The family business is struggling to bounce back after successive partial lockdowns and business closures decimated their bottom line. They're having trouble with staffing, too.

Mehra supports so-called vaccine passports, but like Thomas he has concerns.

"You're putting your staff in a situation where there could be potential conflict," he sad.

Most Manitoba businesses support the new rules, even if they'd prefer to not have restrictions, according to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

"These actions mean that businesses can remain open, people can remain employed, while creating safe environments in consumer establishments throughout the province and curbing community spread," said chamber president and CEO Chuck Davidson.

"The last thing we want to happen is businesses to close their doors for a fourth time."

The rules that come into effect Tuesday will apply to casinos, movie theatres, weddings, restaurants, indoor and outdoor ticketed sporting events and concerts and more. Hair salons will be exempt.