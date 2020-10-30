Health officials to give update on COVID-19 planning in Manitoba Thursday afternoon

Health officials in Manitoba will give an update on COVID-19 planning in the province Thursday afternoon.

Shared Health Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa is scheduled to speak at a news conference via Zoom at 1 p.m. She'll be joined by Shared Health CEO Adam Topp and Karen Herd, deputy minister of Manitoba Health and Seniors Care.

The update comes a day after the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority sent a memo telling health-care workers with mild COVID-19 symptoms and a negative test result for the illness they can return to work.

Workers who were off sick can now self-screen for their return, the memo said. But they must get either a negative test result from a provincial testing site or health-care facility or two negative self-administered rapid tests.

People returning to work under the new protocol must also have mild symptoms and no fever without medication for 24 hours before they come back, the memo said.

A spokesperson for the health authority said the new provincewide policy has been in the works for some time and is not related to staffing challenges.

But a spokesperson for Shared Health said Manitoba is expecting staff absences to increase in the coming weeks because of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the community.

That update came hours after Manitoba reported 947 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking the fourth time in less than a week the province hit a pandemic high for daily cases.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said those numbers are likely an underestimate of actual transmission in the province due to a test processing backlog of about 10,700 test samples as of Wednesday.