Second Manitoba COVID-19 patient transported to Ontario dies

A second Manitoba intensive care patient with COVID-19 who had been transported to Ontario has died, the provincial government said Thursday.

The patient, a woman in her 50s, had been transported out of the province on May 23.

A total of 39 patients are currently receiving care out of province in order to free up space in overcrowded intensive care units, including 37 in Ontario and two in Saskatchewan.

On Wednesday, the province announced the first death of a patient who had been transported for care outside of Manitoba.

More to come.