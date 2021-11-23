Manitoba premier, top doctor to give update on pandemic restrictions at 10:30 a.m.

Manitoba's premier and top doctor are expected to announce a loosening of some COVID-19 restrictions this morning.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief public health officer, will provide an update on Manitoba's public health orders at 10:30 a.m.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said during a news conference Thursday to expect an update from Roussin and Stefanson that would include "further loosening of restrictions."

The announcement comes just days after Manitoba loosened restrictions on private gatherings and in public places.

Roussin also said last week that provincial models suggested Manitoba's Omicron wave had peaked. On the same day, Manitoba saw a record 744 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations have come down since then but remain high — there were 661 COVID-19 patients in hospital yesterday.

Manitoba's critical care system also remains under stress, with 96 people in intensive care units for COVID-19 and other conditions, down from 108 one week ago.

Since Monday, there have been 22 COVID-19 deaths reported in the province.