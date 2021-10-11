Manitoba's top doctor to hold COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m. as cases, hospitalizations rise

Manitoba's top doctor is set to provide an update on COVID-19 today as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise amid the province's fourth wave.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief public health officer, will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT. CBC News will live stream the event here, on Facebook and on CBC Gem.

The announcement comes as the coronavirus burden on Manitoba hospitals and intensive care units grows due to rising cases.

Cases are climbing in all of the five Manitoba health regions, with the provincial seven-day average for daily cases sitting just shy of 143. Those age 19 and younger make up the largest proportion of recent cases.

The Southern Health and Northern Health regions have outsized proportions of active cases.

Southern Health, which has 15 per cent of the population, has about 33 per cent of the 1,445 active cases in the province.

The Northern region, with five per cent of the population, has 21 per cent of active cases.

Winnipeg, by comparison, has a quarter of the active cases and 55 per cent of Manitoba's population.

The Northern vaccination rate is second highest of the five regions, with almost 85 per cent of those eligible having received two doses. Southern Health, at just under 69 per cent, is the lowest.

Winnipeg's rate is higher than the provincial average at just over 89 per cent.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb: 157 Manitobans were in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, compared to 104 two weeks ago.

The majority requiring critical care as of Tuesday were not fully vaccinated. Of 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, 22 were considered active infections and 19 of those are unvaccinated people.

About half of the deaths — 13 of 27 — reported since Nov. 1 were people from Southern Health. There were eight from Prairie Mountain Health, two each from the Northern and Interlake-Eastern regions, and one from the Winnipeg health region.