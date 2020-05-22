2 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba bring total to 292

There are two more cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, public health officials announced Friday.

The patients are a woman in the 30 to 39 age range and a boy under the age of 10, provincial demographic data shows. Both are in the Winnipeg health region.

The new cases bring the number of active cases in the province to 18, and the total provincial caseload to 292.

Friday ended a three-day streak of no new cases being found in the province. Over the past seven days, three cases of COVID-19 have been identified.

There were 873 tests performed on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 37,272 since early February.

One person is in hospital and no one is in intensive care for COVID-19 in the province, public health officials say.

The new cases were announced in a news release Friday, after public health officials cancelled a briefing with Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer of Shared Health.

New rules on public gathering sizes took effect Friday, increasing the maximum limits to 25 people inside and 50 people outside. Physical distancing measures must still be in place.

Some training activities for professional sports teams are also allowed to resume. Players, coaches, managers, training staff and medical personnel affiliated with teams are now allowed to go to team facilities for training and practising purposes.

Members of the public still are not permitted to enter those facilities.