Manitoba had Canada's highest measured rate of COVID-19 ICU patients dying in hospital, data shows

The proportion of Manitobans who died in hospital after being admitted to intensive care with COVID-19 was well above the national average and higher than anywhere else in Canada where data was measured, new numbers show.

The numbers from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, a non-profit Crown corporation, cover a period last year from January to November, when the pandemic was into its second wave.

Across Canada, 30.1 per cent of COVID-19 admissions to intensive care during that period later died in hospital, the data says. In Manitoba, that rate was a full 10 per cent higher, at 40.1 per cent.

At the same time, the proportion of total COVID-19 hospitalizations — not just ICU cases — who later died in hospital was 2.3 per cent lower in Manitoba than the national average, the data shows.

The province also had a lower proportion of COVID-19 hospitalizations that ended up in intensive care. Manitoba's rate was 6.3 per cent lower than Canada at large, the data shows.

Meanwhile, the average time a hospitalized COVID-19 patient had to stay admitted — whether in intensive care or just in the hospital — was lower in Manitoba than the national average.

Hospital patients with COVID-19 stayed nearly three fewer days in Manitoba than the average in Canada at large.

People admitted to intensive care in the province stayed there almost four fewer days, and their total hospital stays were nearly five days shorter, the data shows.

Nearly two-thirds of COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units in Manitoba needed ventilators. At 64.5 per cent, that rate was 4.3 per cent higher than that national average, the data shows.

Those numbers all reflect total coronavirus-linked hospitalizations, but not necessarily the number of people hospitalized, the report notes.

Because the data doesn't show whether a person was admitted twice — for example, because they were transferred to another hospital or discharged and then readmitted — the number of hospitalizations could be higher than the actual number of patients.

Hospital costs ballooned

Across the country, hospitalizations for confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 cost an average of $22,842 per stay, the data shows.

That's a little under four times as much as the average hospital stay in Canada, which the latest numbers from the Canadian Institute for Health Information peg at $6,162.

In Manitoba, the average COVID-19 hospital stay cost roughly $18,408 — lower than the both the national average and just under three times its own average cost for a regular hospital stay.

The institute has that number set at $6,332.

The cost of sending a COVID-19 patient to intensive care was even more expensive, the data shows.

Across Canada, the average dollar amount attached to a hospital stay that included time in that unit was $49,968. In Manitoba, it was slightly lower at $43,944.

Data from Quebec was not included, and numbers from other regions were also sometimes excluded for being incomplete or too small to report.

The numbers from April onward are based on provisional data, which the report warned is not final and should be interpreted with caution.