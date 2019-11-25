85% of Manitoba health-care workers with kids secure daycare needs amid COVID-19 closures: province

The vast majority of Manitoba health-care workers with young children have secured daycare needs just days after the province ordered most daycare centres closed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

About 85 per cent of those workers, who are considered essential to the health-care system, have child care needs accounted for as of Monday, said Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health, during one of the province's daily COVID-19 briefings.

The announcement comes less than two weeks since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Manitoba. As of Monday, there are 20 probable and lab-confirmed cases.

Last week, Premier Brian Pallister ordered licensed daycares and preschools to close Friday, though some were permitted to remain open for essential health-care staff. Small daycares run out of homes — and having eight or fewer kids at any one time — are allowed to remain open, with some conditions.

Monday was also the first day where all schools in Manitoba are officially closed for three weeks. On March 13, Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced the extended suspension of classes from March 23 until April 13, to curb the potential spread of coronavirus.

The province has been working with Manitoba Health to fulfill the daycare needs of front-line health-care staff.

Siragusa said health-care workers who are still having challenges finding alternative daycare can contact their employer, who will connect them with the department of families to ensure their placement is a priority.

They can also call 204-945-0776 or 1-888-213-4754 (toll free).