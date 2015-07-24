46 tickets handed out in Manitoba for breaking COVID-19 rules last week

Manitobans accused of breaking COVID-19 public health orders were ordered to pay close to $47,400 in fines last week.

Of the 46 tickets issued, 22 went to individuals linked to gatherings in private residences or in yards, a provincial news release said Tuesday.

Another seven tickets went to individuals for "various offences," the release said, and 16 tickets of $298 each were handed out for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public place.

One ticket for $5,000 went to a business, but the province didn't specify which rule the business was accused of breaking.

In all, the tickets issued between Jan. 18 and Jan. 24 are worth a total of $47,352, the province said on its website.

Ashern Foods at 12 Main St. in Ashern, Man., was fined $5,000.

Since enforcement efforts began in April, a total of 2,599 warnings and 843 tickets have been issued, resulting in more than $1.2 million in fines to businesses and individuals.

Manitobans are asked to report compliance or enforcement issues in their communities by completing a form online or by calling 204-945-3744 or 1-866-626-4862 (toll-free) and pressing Option 3 on the call menu.

