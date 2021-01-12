48 tickets handed out in Manitoba for breaking COVID-19 rules last week

Manitobans accused of breaking COVID-19 public health orders were ordered to pay close to $77,000 in fines last week, the province says.

Of the 48 tickets issued, 22 went to individuals linked to gatherings in private residences reported through Manitoba's COVID-19 tip line, a provincial news release says Tuesday.

Another 11 tickets went to individuals for "various offences," the release says, and eight tickets of $298 each were handed out for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public place.

Six tickets for $5,000 went to businesses; the province didn't specify which rules the businesses are accused of breaking.

In all, the tickets issued between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10 are worth a total of $76,902, the province said on its website.

Two Winnipeg businesses were fined: Best Sleep Centre on St. James Street and the Walmart Supercentre on Lakewood Boulevard.

Another two stores in Steinbach got fines — the Great Canadian Dollar Store at 155 Main St. and the Dollarama at 178 Highway 12 N.

The Prairie Foods in Plum Coulee and Red Apple Store in Portage la Prairie also got fines.

Enforcement at outdoor sites

Close to 3,300 people working for multiple agencies have the authority to issue tickets enforcing public health orders, including RCMP and other police officers, as well as staff with provincial and municipal agencies.

Since enforcement efforts started in April, a total of 2,211 warnings and 720 tickets have been issued, totalling more than $1 million in fines to businesses and individuals, the province said.

Manitobans enjoying the outdoors must continue to follow public health orders, including physical distancing between people from different households and keeping group sizes at a maximum of five, the news release says.

Enforcement officers will go to outdoor recreation venues to make sure people are following the rules, the province said.

Manitobans are asked to report compliance or enforcement issues in their communities by completing a form online or by calling 204-945-3744 or 1-866-626-4862 (toll-free) and pressing option three on the call menu.