Number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rises in Manitoba, latest weekly report says

The number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 rose slightly in Manitoba, the province's latest weekly report says.

A total of 59 patients went into the hospital with the illness, according to the epidemiological report for the week of July 3 to 9 . The week before there were 46.

The number of people who ended up in intensive care with the illness was again seven.

The total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 went up six to 2,053, the report says.

The province's weekly test positivity rate rose again to 14.8 per cent from 11.5 per cent.

The report says the average daily number of specimens collected also rose slightly to 269, up from 244 the previous week.

There were 229 new COVID-19 cases in the most recent reporting week, up from 125 the week before. But those are both undercounts of the true number of infections, because PCR testing — the only kind of test the province tracks — is limited to Manitobans who meet specific criteria .

As of July 9, the number of eligible Manitobans who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 was still 83.1 per cent.

The number of adults who had an additional dose rose to 55.3 per cent from 55.2 per cent the week before, the report says.