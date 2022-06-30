Deaths up as hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 drop again in Manitoba

Deaths linked to COVID-19 rose as hospitalizations connected to the illness dropped again in Manitoba, the province's latest weekly report says.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba went up 18 to 2,043, compared to an increase of 10 for a total of 2,025 deaths in the epidemiological report for the week of June 19 to 25.

The report shows another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 admitted to hospital: 46, compared to 58 the week before. Five people ended up in intensive care, compared to eight the previous week.

A new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Betel Home, a long-term care home in Gimli.

The province's weekly test positivity also dropped slightly to 10.9 per cent, after rising to 11.3 per cent the previous week.

The report also says there were 157 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 203 the week before. However, those are undercounts of the true number of infections, because PCR testing — the only kind of test the province tracks — is limited to Manitobans who meet specific criteria.

As of June 26, the number of eligible Manitobans who had been fully vaccinated remained 83.1 per cent, and the number of adults who had gotten an additional dose was still 55.1 per cent, the report says.