32 tickets handed out to Manitobans accused of breaking COVID-19 rules

Manitobans accused of breaking COVID-19 rules got tickets worth nearly $45,000 in fines last week.

Enforcement officers issued 32 tickets and 59 warnings from March 15-21, up from 22 tickets handed out the week before.

Of those tickets, 26 that carried fines of $1,296 each were given to individuals for various offences, including 17 related to gatherings, the province said in a news release.

An individual at Blue Skies Bakery in Teulon, Man., was given a $1,296 ticket as well, the province said on its website

A couple of Winnipeg businesses were fined for allegedly breaking pandemic rules.

JOEY on Kenaston Boulevard and PVP Ultra Lounge on Pembina Highway each got $5,000 tickets.

Four tickets of $298 each were given to individuals accused of failing to wear a mask in an indoor public place.

The province has now issued 1,082 tickets to Manitobans accused of breaching public health orders since last April, resulting in more than $1.5 million in fines, the province's website says.

Person charged in assault

Meanwhile, the province says a person accused of assaulting a COVID-19 enforcement officer on Feb. 19 has been arrested and charged.

The incident took place at the Shell Car Wash on Panet Road in East Elmwood, according to internal provincial communications obtained by CBC News.

Police are investigating the alleged assault of a pandemic enforcement officer at this Panet Road car wash. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

At the car wash, the inspector found one person without a mask and asked that person to provide identification. When that person refused to show ID, the inspector took a photo of the person's licence plate and left the car wash to call her supervisor, the provincial communication stated.

Once outside, she was grabbed from behind by someone who also smashed her phone and threw both her car keys and clipboard, the communication stated.

The inspector was unhurt but shaken by the incident.

The province won't comment further because the matter is before the courts, but says abusive and aggressive behaviour will not be tolerated, and criminal offences will be reported to police and investigated.

Inspectors are now instructed to work in pairs when they approach rule-breakers.