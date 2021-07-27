Latest COVID-19 fines in Manitoba include $8,550 ticket for federal Quarantine Act violation

Enforcement officers in Manitoba handed out 10 tickets to people accused of violating pandemic health orders last week, including one ticket for $8,550 for an alleged violation of the federal Quarantine Act.

Between July 19 to 25, officials also handed out five individuals fines of $1,296, three tickets of $298 for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public place and one ticket of $5,000 to a business.

They also issued 59 warnings.

In total, the tickets issued last week add up to $20,924. A total of $2,838,574 in fines have been issued since the start of the pandemic.

The latest update from the province marks the first full week of enforcement since the latest easing of health orders, which came into effect July 17.

Those changes allow Manitobans to have up to five visitors inside their home. Up to 25 people can gather in indoor public spaces.

Other changes include increases in outdoor gathering sizes to 25 people on private property and 150 on public property. Restaurants can stay open later, with an increase in maximum capacity to 50 per cent for most businesses.

People who can show proof that they are fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 can go to movie theatres, museums and get a ticket for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' home opener next month.